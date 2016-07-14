Bankrupt reality TV producer seeks approval for labor pacts

The television show “So You Think You Can Dance” must go on, and that requires continuing labor contracts with unions whose members help produce it, according to the dancing show’s producer, bankrupt AOG Entertainment Inc.

The company argued in court papers on Tuesday it needs to assume the collective bargaining agreements to avert any labor concerns for its most important ongoing program, which is in production for its 13th season.

