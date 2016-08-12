Bankrupt producer of 'American Idol' faces off against show's creator

The producer of "American Idol" is seeking to emerge from bankruptcy and recover from the TV talent show's cancellation, but standing in the way is Simon Fuller, the powerful creator of the Idol franchise.

AOG Entertainment Inc, the parent company of Core Entertainment Inc, filed papers this week with the U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Manhattan seeking to shed its multimillion-dollar contract with Fuller, who quickly responded by demanding a deep dive into the company's books.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2aQfI0l