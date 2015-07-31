FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
A&P workers tell judge they already helped in prior bankruptcy
July 31, 2015 / 10:47 AM / 2 years ago

A&P workers tell judge they already helped in prior bankruptcy

Jim Christie

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Workers at the bankrupt Great Atlantic & Pacific Tea Co Inc, known as A&P, have taken the unusual step of writing the judge to urge him to consider the concessions made in the grocer’s previous Chapter 11, in indication of their unease.

Four have submitted letters to Judge Robert Drain of the U.S. Bankruptcy Court in White Plains, New York, that underscore frustration with A&P and concern about whether they will keep their jobs and benefits.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1hahQxg

