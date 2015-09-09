FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
A&P's unions, trustee oppose key employee retention plan
September 9, 2015 / 10:56 AM / 2 years ago

A&P's unions, trustee oppose key employee retention plan

Jim Christie

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Unions at Great Atlantic & Pacific Tea Co Inc, known as A&P, oppose the bankrupt grocer’s plan to pay retention bonuses to 495 noninsider employees at time when thousands of rank-and-file employees face uncertainty about their jobs.

A&P’s plan also is an affront to unionized workers who took pay cuts in the company’s previous Chapter 11 case, the 1199SEIU United Healthcare Workers said in court papers filed on Friday in U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of New York.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1L12ruW

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

