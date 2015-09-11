FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bankrupt A&P wants to dump 'bumping' from union contracts
September 11, 2015 / 12:12 PM / 2 years ago

Bankrupt A&P wants to dump 'bumping' from union contracts

Jim Christie

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - The Great Atlantic & Pacific Tea Co Inc, known as A&P, faces “certain liquidation” if it is not able to reject union contracts, especially “bumping” provisions, as part of its sales strategy, the grocer said in court papers filed on Wednesday.

A&P also said it needs to reject retiree benefits, noting the “economic realities” of its bankruptcy are stark and that if it can’t quickly sell stores to Acme Markets Inc, the Stop & Shop Supermarket Company LLC and Key Food Stores Co-Operative Inc, all of its stakeholders, including unions for its employees, will suffer.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1QsBznR

