Losing fundraising power, battery maker Aquion files for bankruptcy

Aquion Energy Inc, a battery maker backed by Bill Gates and the prominent Kleiner Perkins Caufield & Byers venture capital firm, filed for bankruptcy protection on Wednesday after failing to raise more money.

"Despite our best efforts to fund the company and continue to fuel our growth, the company has been unable to raise the growth capital needed to continue operating as a going concern," Scott Pearson, Aquion's outgoing chief executive, and Suzanne Roski, the company's chief restructuring officer, said in a statement.

