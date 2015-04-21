FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Paper loses bid for sex abuse claims info in diocese bankruptcy
#Westlaw News
April 21, 2015 / 11:02 AM / 2 years ago

Paper loses bid for sex abuse claims info in diocese bankruptcy

Jim Christie

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - A U.S. Bankruptcy judge has ruled victims of clergy sex abuse do not have to publicly disclose the value of their claims against a bankrupt Minnesota archdiocese in a defeat for a newspaper publisher.

U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Robert Kressel approved on Friday a proof of claim form in the case of the Catholic Archdiocese of Saint Paul and Minneapolis requiring individuals who want to make their claim of clergy sex abuse public to affirm that by checking a box.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here:

