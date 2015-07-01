FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Creditors want churches to show video on bringing sex abuse claims
#Westlaw News
July 1, 2015 / 11:12 AM / 2 years ago

Creditors want churches to show video on bringing sex abuse claims

Jim Christie

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Catholics in Saint Paul and Minneapolis would see a video during Mass that encourages bringing claims of sex abuse by clergy against their bankrupt archdiocese under an unusual plan proposed in court papers on Monday.

The video, produced by the committee of unsecured creditors in the archdiocese’s bankruptcy case, features alleged victims urging others who may claim clergy sex abuse to come forward by an Aug. 3 claim deadline.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1HubHFK

