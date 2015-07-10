FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Churches avert airing video at Mass urging sex abuse claims
July 10, 2015 / 7:39 PM / 2 years ago

Churches avert airing video at Mass urging sex abuse claims

Jim Christie

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - A video that encourages bringing claims of clergy sex abuse does not need to be shown at Saturday and Sunday Mass by parishes of the bankrupt Archdiocese of St. Paul and Minneapolis, a judge has ruled.

The video produced by the committee of unsecured creditors in the archdiocese’s Chapter 11 case features alleged victims urging others who may claim clergy sex abuse to come forward by an Aug. 3 deadline.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1HkFFuG

