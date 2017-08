A bankrupt Catholic archdiocese in Minnesota is girding for a fight with victims of clergy sex abuse over more than $1 billion in assets held by parishes and other local Church branches that are not part of its Chapter 11 case.

The Archdiocese of St. Paul and Minneapolis will square off in Bankruptcy Court on July 7 against the consolidation motion by its unsecured creditors.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/296AC7K