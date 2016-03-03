FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bankrupt Minnesota archdiocese poised to complete property sales
#Westlaw News
March 3, 2016 / 11:48 AM / 2 years ago

Bankrupt Minnesota archdiocese poised to complete property sales

Jim Christie

1 Min Read

By Jim Christie

The Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Saint Paul and Minneapolis is looking to wrap up property sales this month to raise funds for settling the claims of clergy sex abuse that pushed it into bankruptcy just over a year ago.

The archdiocese last week won bankruptcy court approval to sell a residential property and is trying to wrap up the sale of its Chancery this month, said Paul Donovan, executive director at Cushman & Wakefield/NorthMarq in Minneapolis and the real estate adviser for the archdiocese.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1LAPPNm

