5 months ago
Priest to give up on claim challenged in archdiocese bankruptcy
#Westlaw News
March 30, 2017 / 10:01 PM / 5 months ago

Priest to give up on claim challenged in archdiocese bankruptcy

Jim Christie

1 Min Read

A Catholic priest who was asked to leave active ministry after a fathering a child said on Wednesday he would not contest the creditors' committee challenge to his claim in the bankruptcy of the Archdiocese of Saint Paul and Minneapolis.

Stanley Kozlak's claim had sought to preserve a 2002 deal with the archdiocese that removed him from the ministry and provided him with monthly disability payments. On Tuesday, the committee filed papers in Bankruptcy Court in Saint Paul calling for a court order that would disallow Kozlak's claim.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2nALCQ9

