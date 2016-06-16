FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Asarco fee ruling covers all bankruptcy professionals - U.S. trustee
June 16, 2016 / 12:57 PM / a year ago

Asarco fee ruling covers all bankruptcy professionals - U.S. trustee

Jim Christie

1 Min Read

The Supreme Court ruling that held law firms could not seek payment from debtors for defending fees also applies to other professionals hired in bankruptcy cases, according to the U.S. trustee in Sports Authority's Chapter 11 case.

Last year's ruling applies to the professionals from three liquidators hired to help the sports retailer value its intellectual property, Acting U.S. Trustee Andrew Vara's office said in court papers on Tuesday.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/25ZFqUY

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
