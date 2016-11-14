FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
Bankruptcy judge bars using asbestos claim info for lobbying
November 14, 2016 / 12:11 PM / 9 months ago

Bankruptcy judge bars using asbestos claim info for lobbying

Jim Christie

1 Min Read

Honeywell International Inc and Ford Motor Co can delve into claims in nine bankruptcy cases arising from asbestos liabilities to look for fraud, but whatever they turn up may not be used for lobbying, according to a ruling by a U.S. Bankruptcy judge.

While Honeywell and Ford may want to "ferret out" invalid or fraudulent claims, Judge Kevin Gross in Delaware said he got the impression during oral argument that they wanted the restricted information to boost lobbying efforts.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2f8qxHY

