Pennsylvania wants Atlas bankruptcy plan to address environmental liabilities
#Westlaw News
August 22, 2016 / 12:31 PM / a year ago

Jim Christie

1 Min Read

Pennsylvania's environmental regulator has objected to Atlas Resource Partners LP's prepackaged bankruptcy plan, arguing the proposal needs language that enables regulators to make the oil and gas company comply with environmental laws outside of bankruptcy.

The state's Department of Environmental Protection, which regulates drilling activity, in papers filed on Thursday also called for language in the plan that allows government authorities and private parties to bring environmental claims against Atlas, the regulator said.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2b9nm6a

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
