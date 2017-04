Bankrupt telecommunications company Avaya Inc said in court papers on Tuesday it needed an extra 120 days for producing a restructuring plan to hold talks with stakeholders on reaching a consensual deal to emerge from bankruptcy.

In papers filed in Bankruptcy Court in New York, Avaya asked for a court order that would extend the period in which it has sole right to file a restructuring plan through September 16 and the period for soliciting votes for the plan through November 15.

