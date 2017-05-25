Bankruptcy court clears Avaya's sale of networking business

Bankrupt telecommunications company Avaya Inc won court approval on Thursday for its planned sale of its networking business to Extreme Networks Inc after resolving objections to the deal, which is worth up to $100 million, a spokesman said.

Judge Stuart Bernstein of the U.S. Bankruptcy Court in New York is expected to sign the sale order soon and Avaya will move quickly to wrap up the transaction, said company spokesman Richard Fly.

