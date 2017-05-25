FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bankruptcy court clears Avaya's sale of networking business
May 25, 2017 / 9:24 PM / 3 months ago

Bankruptcy court clears Avaya's sale of networking business

Jim Christie

1 Min Read

Bankrupt telecommunications company Avaya Inc won court approval on Thursday for its planned sale of its networking business to Extreme Networks Inc after resolving objections to the deal, which is worth up to $100 million, a spokesman said.

Judge Stuart Bernstein of the U.S. Bankruptcy Court in New York is expected to sign the sale order soon and Avaya will move quickly to wrap up the transaction, said company spokesman Richard Fly.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2rVGk3B

