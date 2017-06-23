Bankrupt telecommunications company Avaya Inc is seeking
court approval for a bonus program worth up to about $6 million
collectively for its chief executive and 13 other top
executives, saying the program will spur restructuring efforts
amid a challenging market.
In court papers filed on Thursday in the U.S. Bankruptcy
Court in the Southern District of New York, Chief Restructuring
Officer Eric Koza argued for an order approving Avaya's key
employee incentive plan.
