an hour ago
Avaya says more time for Ch. 11 plan would rally stakeholders
#Westlaw News
July 14, 2017 / 12:36 AM / an hour ago

Avaya says more time for Ch. 11 plan would rally stakeholders

Jim Christie

1 Min Read

Telecommunications company Avaya Inc is seeking an additional 60 days to file a Chapter 11 bankruptcy restructuring plan, arguing in court papers the extra time will help it craft a plan its stakeholders can support.

An extension through Sept. 16 to its exclusivity period, which gives Avaya sole authority to file a plan, will help pave the way for a successful conclusion to talks with stakeholders in the "near term," the company said in its papers filed on Tuesday.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2uXdnWv

