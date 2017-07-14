Avaya says more time for Ch. 11 plan would rally stakeholders

Telecommunications company Avaya Inc is seeking an additional 60 days to file a Chapter 11 bankruptcy restructuring plan, arguing in court papers the extra time will help it craft a plan its stakeholders can support.

An extension through Sept. 16 to its exclusivity period, which gives Avaya sole authority to file a plan, will help pave the way for a successful conclusion to talks with stakeholders in the "near term," the company said in its papers filed on Tuesday.

