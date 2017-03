Bankrupt telecommunications company Avaya Inc wants to rid itself of a luxury suite at the San Francisco 49ers' stadium but given the football team's struggles, the company doubts it can find a buyer.

The cost of the license for the suite, $350,000 due in March, is a burden on Avaya's estate and the company is seeking court permission to reject the agreement, the telecom company said in court papers on Friday.

