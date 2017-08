Technology company Avaya Inc is seeking court approval for a bonus program for its top executives worth up to $3.7 million, arguing they deserve incentives to help the bankrupt company fend off aggressive rivals that are trying to snatch market share.

The program is of "heightened importance" as competitors have seized on reorganization efforts to "poach" customers, Avaya said in court papers filed on Wednesday.

