Bankrupt telecommunications company Avaya Inc on Wednesday sought court approval for its plan to sell its networking business after receiving an offer of up to $100 million from Extreme Networks Inc.

The deal between the two companies announced a day earlier includes at least about $68 million in cash at closing, which is expected by June 30.

