U.S. trustee says bonus targets set by bankrupt Avaya too easy

The U.S. trustee in the Chapter 11 bankruptcy of Avaya Inc is urging the judge overseeing the case to reject the telecommunications company's executive bonus plan, arguing the performance targets are too easy to hit.

Silicon Valley-based Avaya earlier this month sought court approval for a $3.7 million bonus program for 11 top executives, saying the plan would help beat back efforts by rivals to poach customers while it focuses on restructuring.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2o3AgY2