Debt holders say bankrupt Avaya has given them short shrift

Avaya Inc should not get four more months of exclusive control of its Chapter 11 bankruptcy after failing to engage in good faith talks on restructuring with key stakeholders, according to a group of the telecommunications company's debt holders.

Avaya has put unsecured creditors ahead of senior creditors, and wants its first-lien creditors to "bear the pain" of reorganization, according to court papers by the group which holds more than half of the company's first-lien debt.

