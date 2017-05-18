FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Oracle objects to bankrupt Avaya's sales plan over IP dispute
#Westlaw News
May 18, 2017 / 8:51 PM / 3 months ago

Oracle objects to bankrupt Avaya's sales plan over IP dispute

Jim Christie

1 Min Read

Oracle Inc objected on Thursday to Avaya Inc's planned sale of its networking business because it would threaten the software giant's contracts with the bankrupt telecommunications company and could put the business in the hands of a rival.

Oracle in its papers filed in U.S. Bankruptcy Court in New York argued that because its intellectual property is involved, Avaya cannot on its own assume and assign two contracts as part of the transaction.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2qWYVPi

