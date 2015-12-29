Investment bank says bankrupt Axion has tried to silence it

An investment bank that worked for Axion International Inc accused the bankrupt railroad tie maker on Monday of “wantonly” mischaracterizing the services the bank performed in an effort to push through a sale of Axion to a former board member.

Facing a cash-flow crisis and accumulated losses of $86.2 million, Axion filed for Chapter 11 protection on Dec. 2, seven months after retaining investment bank Gordian Group LLC to identify potential investors or partners who could save it.

