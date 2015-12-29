FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Investment bank says bankrupt Axion has tried to silence it
Sections
Trump pulls the plug on 'Dreamer' program
U.S.
Trump pulls the plug on 'Dreamer' program
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Zimbabwe
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Deutsche Boerse invests in U.S. 'regtech' startup: source
Future of money
Deutsche Boerse invests in U.S. 'regtech' startup: source
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
December 29, 2015 / 12:58 PM / 2 years ago

Investment bank says bankrupt Axion has tried to silence it

Jim Christie

1 Min Read

An investment bank that worked for Axion International Inc accused the bankrupt railroad tie maker on Monday of “wantonly” mischaracterizing the services the bank performed in an effort to push through a sale of Axion to a former board member.

Facing a cash-flow crisis and accumulated losses of $86.2 million, Axion filed for Chapter 11 protection on Dec. 2, seven months after retaining investment bank Gordian Group LLC to identify potential investors or partners who could save it.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1VnCh8t

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.