The judge overseeing the bankruptcy of Azure Midstream Partners LP said on Monday he will allow the appointment of a committee to represent the energy producer's unit holders, but said their lawyers must work on a contingency basis.

Judge David Jones of the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas said in court he was willing to give the investors a voice although he doubted they could prove they were due a recovery in the bankruptcy.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2pubC2j