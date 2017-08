Bankrupt natural gas gatherer and processor Azure Midstream Partners LP is heading to a possible showdown with an affiliate of oil giant BP PLC over its planned asset sale.

Azure, which filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Jan. 30, last month said it plans to sell itself on Friday. Houston-based M5 Midstream LLC is serving as stalking-horse, opening the bidding at $151.1 million for Dallas-based Azure.

