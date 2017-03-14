Bankrupt Azure Midstream lands $189 mln bid at bankruptcy auction

Bankrupt natural gas gatherer and processor Azure Midstream Partners LP will seek court approval on Wednesday to close its sale for $189 million to BTA Gathering LLC, a subsidiary of midstream energy services provider Enterprise Products Operating LLC.

Azure in court papers filed on Friday in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas said BTA at an auction, also on Friday, outbid gas processor M5 Midstream LLC, which had made a $151.5 million offer as a stalking horse to set a floor on bidding.

