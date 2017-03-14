FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 months ago
Bankrupt Azure Midstream lands $189 mln bid at bankruptcy auction
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Unwavering Trump voters say they will not miss Steve Bannon
Politics
Unwavering Trump voters say they will not miss Steve Bannon
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
TOTAL ECLIPSE
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
Shift in accounting practices could be good for stock prices
MARKETS
Shift in accounting practices could be good for stock prices
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
March 14, 2017 / 9:28 PM / 5 months ago

Bankrupt Azure Midstream lands $189 mln bid at bankruptcy auction

Jim Christie

1 Min Read

Bankrupt natural gas gatherer and processor Azure Midstream Partners LP will seek court approval on Wednesday to close its sale for $189 million to BTA Gathering LLC, a subsidiary of midstream energy services provider Enterprise Products Operating LLC.

Azure in court papers filed on Friday in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas said BTA at an auction, also on Friday, outbid gas processor M5 Midstream LLC, which had made a $151.5 million offer as a stalking horse to set a floor on bidding.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2mGV583

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.