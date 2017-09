Jan 14 -

Last year Baker Botts lost a U.S. Supreme Court case that could make it harder for lawyers to get paid for bankruptcy work. Now the firm is being accused by the U.S. trustee of using provisions in an engagement letter to circumvent the high court’s ruling.

The dispute stems from Baker Botts’ proposed retention on behalf of bankrupt energy producer New Gulf Resources.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1N998Hv