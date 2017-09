By Jim Christie

Since the Supreme Court ruled last year that a debtor does not have to pay for some bankruptcy work, law firms have been scrambling for ways to comply and still get compensated.

Baker Botts says its “fee premium” for representing New Gulf Resources Inc does just that, and wants an objection by the acting U.S. trustee to be overruled.

