U.S. corporate bankruptcies expected to rise in 2017 and beyond

U.S. corporate bankruptcy filings are expected to increase this year, extending an upward trend that began in 2016 with a surge in the number of energy and mining companies seeking protection from creditors, according to New Generation Research Inc.

Corporate filings rose 26 percent last year from 2015, according to the annual bankruptcy report released on Monday by New Generation Research's BankruptcyData service.

