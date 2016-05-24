Energy companies tend to skip bankruptcy loans - Fitch

Breitburn Energy Partners LP won court approval on Monday for a $75 million debtor-in-possession loan, a relatively routine matter in most Chapter 11 cases but one that is becoming rare in the energy sector.

Many in the current wave of bankrupt energy producers are instead opting for plans negotiated before bankruptcy filings that rely on cash to speed the restructuring, a Fitch Ratings report released on Monday said.

