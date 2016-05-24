FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Energy companies tend to skip bankruptcy loans - Fitch
May 24, 2016 / 11:01 AM / a year ago

Energy companies tend to skip bankruptcy loans - Fitch

Jim Christie

1 Min Read

Breitburn Energy Partners LP won court approval on Monday for a $75 million debtor-in-possession loan, a relatively routine matter in most Chapter 11 cases but one that is becoming rare in the energy sector.

Many in the current wave of bankrupt energy producers are instead opting for plans negotiated before bankruptcy filings that rely on cash to speed the restructuring, a Fitch Ratings report released on Monday said.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1qGDrkS

