BCBG founder, wife sue bankrupt fashion house over job dispute

The founder and former chief executive of BCBG Max Azria Group Holdings LLC and his wife have sued the fashion house, saying she was illegally terminated as the fashion company's creative officer after it filed for bankruptcy.

Max and Lubov Azria filed an adversary complaint in BCBG's Chapter 11 bankruptcy in U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Manhattan on Tuesday. They said Lubov Azria's employment contract was part of a broader out-of-court restructuring agreement the company struck in 2015 with investors, including affiliates and clients of Guggenheim Partners.

