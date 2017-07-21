Bankrupt BCBG and founder's wife square off over golden parachute

As BCBG Max Azria Global Holdings LLC prepares to exit bankruptcy, its former chief creative officer, wife of the fashion house's founder and former chief executive, is seeking a full $5 million in severance, not the $1.7 million the company offered.

According to Lubov Azria, her severance is an administrative expense for the company's estate because the retailer fired her in a headcount cut as part of its restructuring efforts in bankruptcy.

