FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 hours ago
Bankrupt BCBG and founder's wife square off over golden parachute
#Amazon
#Trump
#Earnings
#Healthcare
#CyberRisk
#FutureOfMoney
#Energy&Environment
Sections
Featured
Democrats urge review of Amazon's Whole Foods bid
Business
Democrats urge review of Amazon's Whole Foods bid
Puppy love keeps IPO investors on the leash
Breakingviews
Puppy love keeps IPO investors on the leash
#Energy and Environment
Reuters Focus
#Energy and Environment
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
July 21, 2017 / 7:50 PM / 3 hours ago

Bankrupt BCBG and founder's wife square off over golden parachute

Jim Christie

1 Min Read

As BCBG Max Azria Global Holdings LLC prepares to exit bankruptcy, its former chief creative officer, wife of the fashion house's founder and former chief executive, is seeking a full $5 million in severance, not the $1.7 million the company offered.

According to Lubov Azria, her severance is an administrative expense for the company's estate because the retailer fired her in a headcount cut as part of its restructuring efforts in bankruptcy.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2uJtklz

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.