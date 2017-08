Bankrupt Bind Therapeutics Inc won a court order on Thursday for its plan for selling its assets, which involves a stalking-horse offer by Pfizer Inc to set a floor on a sales price.

Bind last week said Pfizer offered approximately $20 million in cash and to assume certain liabilities, and that their stalking-horse agreement contemplates closing a sale no later than Aug. 15.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/29SXaaF