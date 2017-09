Marine life off the coast of Louisiana stands to benefit thanks to a bankrupt energy company which is turning an offshore drilling platform into an artificial reef.

Black Elk Energy Offshore Operations LLC last week won bankruptcy court approval to donate its Eugene Island Platform to Louisiana, a move the company said will save it money as it works toward decommissioning 16 of its 20 operating platforms.

