Jailed ex-CEO seeks $64 mln from bankrupt firm he looted
December 7, 2015 / 12:08 PM / 2 years ago

Jailed ex-CEO seeks $64 mln from bankrupt firm he looted

Jim Christie

1 Min Read

Dec 7 -

The jailed founder of a body armor company is demanding the bankrupt firm immediately reimburse the $63.5 million he spent on legal fees in his failed fight against charges he looted the company and fleeced investors.

David Brooks said SS Body Armor owes him for his 2010 claim for the massive legal expenses he incurred as a director and officer of the company when it was known as DHB Industries, according to court papers filed on Thursday.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
