(Reuters) - A settlement in the long-running bankruptcy of Body Armor Inc that divides $180 million seized from the company’s jailed founder should not be approved until restitution has been determined, the founder’s lawyers said in a filing.

David Brooks is serving a prison sentence for insider trading and fraud tied to DHB Industries, the company he started and a predecessor to Body Armor.

