Investor seeks boardroom coup at bankrupt body armor maker

(Reuters) - The bankrupt body armor maker once known as DHB Industries was sued on Tuesday to force a shareholder meeting which the company’s lawyers allege would be used to attack a recent deal aimed at ending the company’s Chapter 11.

The lawsuit in a Delaware state court seeks to compel the company now known as SS Body Armor I Inc to hold its first annual meeting since 2009, the latest twist in a bankruptcy that has included the jailing of the company’s founder, David Brooks, for securities fraud.

