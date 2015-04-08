FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Investor seeks boardroom coup at bankrupt body armor maker
Sections
Featured
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Reuters Backstory
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Bitcoin exchange BTCChina to stop trading
Future of Money
Bitcoin exchange BTCChina to stop trading
Soldiers on Europe's streets dent NATO's defense edge
World
Soldiers on Europe's streets dent NATO's defense edge
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
April 8, 2015 / 10:57 AM / 2 years ago

Investor seeks boardroom coup at bankrupt body armor maker

Tom Hals

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - The bankrupt body armor maker once known as DHB Industries was sued on Tuesday to force a shareholder meeting which the company’s lawyers allege would be used to attack a recent deal aimed at ending the company’s Chapter 11.

The lawsuit in a Delaware state court seeks to compel the company now known as SS Body Armor I Inc to hold its first annual meeting since 2009, the latest twist in a bankruptcy that has included the jailing of the company’s founder, David Brooks, for securities fraud.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1NTc3Fr

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.