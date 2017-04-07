Bonanza Creek Energy readies $200 mln offering in bankruptcy exit

Oil-and-gas producer Bonanza Creek Energy Inc said on Friday it expects to emerge from bankruptcy by the end of the month and would move forward with a court-approved rights offering to raise about $200 million.

"We will emerge as a strong and deleveraged company with a competitive business plan that will position us well vis-a-vis our industry peers," Richard Carty, Bonanza Creek’s president and chief executive, said in a statement.

