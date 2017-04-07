FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
4 months ago
Bonanza Creek Energy readies $200 mln offering in bankruptcy exit
April 7, 2017 / 9:43 PM / 4 months ago

Bonanza Creek Energy readies $200 mln offering in bankruptcy exit

Jim Christie

1 Min Read

Oil-and-gas producer Bonanza Creek Energy Inc said on Friday it expects to emerge from bankruptcy by the end of the month and would move forward with a court-approved rights offering to raise about $200 million.

"We will emerge as a strong and deleveraged company with a competitive business plan that will position us well vis-a-vis our industry peers," Richard Carty, Bonanza Creek’s president and chief executive, said in a statement.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2ohRYWZ

