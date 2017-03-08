Bonanza Creek says shareholders aim to derail bankruptcy plan

Bonanza Creek Energy Inc is blasting equity investors for pressing a "grab bag" of arguments to get a trustee or examiner appointed ahead of a hearing to consider approval of its prepackaged bankruptcy.

The oil-and-gas producer in court papers on Tuesday charged its ad hoc equity committee with engaging in "wild speculation and gross mischaracterizations" to attack the valuation underlying its Chapter 11 bankruptcy plan, which will be reviewed in court on March 17.

