Robotic parking company files for Ch. 11 as equity plan unravels

(Reuters) - Robotic parking system developer Boomerang Systems Inc has filed for bankruptcy after a lender cut it off and derailed plans for an equity offering, according to the company’s chief executive.

In court papers filed on Tuesday in U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Delaware, Chief Executive James Gelly said Florham Park, New Jersey-based Boomerang has a commitment of at least $2.5 million from Game Over Technology Investors LLC to keep operating pending confirmation of a reorganization plan that is in the works.

