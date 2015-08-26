Trustee doubles down with Asarco objection in Boomerang Tube fee fight

(Reuters) - The U.S. trustee in Boomerang Tube LLC’s bankruptcy is again pressing against its official committee of unsecured creditors retaining Brown Rudnick and Morris Nichols Arsht & Tunnell, saying the firms should not be allowed to bill for defending fee objections.

The committee has asked U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Mary Walrath in Wilmington, Delaware, to allow it to retain the firms, along with Alvarez & Marsal as financial advisor, and to reimburse them for time spent defending their fee applications.

