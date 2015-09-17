Boomerang Tube creditors say they're at risk from low valuation

(Reuters) - Term lenders of Boomerang Tube LLC would “walk away with the keys” to the reorganized company under its Chapter 11 plan while its unsecured creditors could get nothing, the creditors’ committee said on Wednesday in court papers.

The maker of pipes and tubes for oil and natural gas companies has taken advantage of an industry slump to stiff its unsecured creditors in its prearranged plan, according to their official committee’s objection filed in U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Wilmington, Delaware.

