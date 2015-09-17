FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Boomerang Tube creditors say they're at risk from low valuation
September 17, 2015 / 10:57 AM / 2 years ago

Boomerang Tube creditors say they're at risk from low valuation

Jim Christie

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Term lenders of Boomerang Tube LLC would “walk away with the keys” to the reorganized company under its Chapter 11 plan while its unsecured creditors could get nothing, the creditors’ committee said on Wednesday in court papers.

The maker of pipes and tubes for oil and natural gas companies has taken advantage of an industry slump to stiff its unsecured creditors in its prearranged plan, according to their official committee’s objection filed in U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Wilmington, Delaware.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1QjUel6

