Boomerang Tube has deal for Ch. 11 exit but seeks plan extension
January 5, 2016 / 12:47 PM / 2 years ago

Boomerang Tube has deal for Ch. 11 exit but seeks plan extension

Jim Christie

1 Min Read

Jan 5 -

Pipeline supplier Boomerang Tube is seeking to extend control of its bankruptcy in case a recently reworked Chapter 11 exit plan is rejected by a judge, a rare fate but one the company suffered in November.

The manufacturer of pipes for the oil industry said it believes it has resolved issues that doomed its prior effort. However, the company said it would need to “move expeditiously” on an alternative if the current plan is turned down.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1Refmxu

