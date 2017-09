(Reuters) - A New England restaurant chain that started out nearly a century ago cooking pizza in a brick oven in Boston’s North End has filed for bankruptcy, citing the challenges of changing dining habits.

Boston Restaurant Associates Inc operates 19 restaurants, including 15 fast-service pizzerias under the Regina Pizzeria name. It emphasized selling take-out slices from its mall-based locations.

