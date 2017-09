(Reuters) - Facing default on payments for a key project in Peru, oil and gas producer BPZ Resources Inc will go to court on Friday to argue for an emergency order to open and close a bankruptcy sale later this month.

BPZ said in court papers this week that it is in such dire financial straits it requires closing a sale by June 27.

