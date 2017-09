Lazard Freres & Co LLC could make more than $23 million as investment banker for Breitburn Energy Partners LP, too much for a straightforward restructuring of the bankrupt energy producer’s finances, according to its unsecured creditors.

Their committee said in court papers on Monday it has no problem with Breitburn retaining Lazard, but terms need to be changed to lower “extraordinary” fees.

