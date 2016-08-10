Facing tax trap, Breitburn investors call for equity committee

Investors in Breitburn Energy Partners LP are pressing for a committee to represent them in the energy partners' bankruptcy, arguing they face a tax trap if their investments are wiped out.

Bankruptcy Judge Stuart Bernstein will hold a hearing on Aug. 18 on their motion for the appointment of an equity committee, which are rarely approved in Chapter 11 bankruptcies unless shareholders can prove they stand to get a recovery.

